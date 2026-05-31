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Maikel Garcia Injury: Set to be evaluated Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

Garcia (hamstring) will be re-evaluated Monday, Jaylon T. Thompson of The Kansas City Star reports.

Garcia suffered a right hamstring strain in Saturday's loss to the Rangers, and he was unavailable for Sunday's contest as a result. Manager Matt Quatraro provided an update Sunday, outing that the 26-year-old is "feeling better" and that the team is "not going to IL him right now." Garcia is expected to do some testing of his hamstring Monday, and Kansas City will see what direction it wants to go from there.

Maikel Garcia
Kansas City Royals
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