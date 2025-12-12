Anne Rogers of MLB.com says the deal is worth a guaranteed $57.5 million and can reach $85 million if he hits escalators and the option is exercised. Garcia had been eligible for salary arbitration for the first time as a Super 2 qualifier, but his new deal with cover all arbitration years and at least one year of free agency. Slated to turn 26 in March, Garcia had a breakout 2025 season, slashing .286\/.351\/.449 with 16 home runs and 23 stolen bases while capturing his first American League Gold Glove award. Garcia recently strained his hamstring while playing in the Venezuelan Winter League, but he should be fine for the beginning of spring training.