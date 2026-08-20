Maikel Garcia Injury: Suffers hamstring injury
Garcia was removed from Thursday's game against the Athletics after the first inning with a left hamstring injury, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Garcia doubled in his first plate appearance in the bottom of the first inning, but he later pulled up after rounding third base, grabbed at his hamstring and was tagged out on a fielder's choice. The 26-year-old just returned earlier this week from a nearly two-month absence with a hand injury, and it looks like he could be headed back to the injured list.
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