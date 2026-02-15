Maikel Garcia headshot

Maikel Garcia News: Back healthy for spring training

February 15, 2026

Garcia (hamstring) took live batting practice against teammate Stephen Kolek on Sunday, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Garcia strained his hamstring back in December while playing in the Venezuela Winter League, but the injury doesn't look to be anything that's still hindering him early on in spring training. After a breakout 2025 campaign in which he hit .286 with 16 home runs and 23 stolen bases, Garcia was rewarded with a five-year contract extension this offseason. The 25-year-old -- who is slated to play for Team Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic this spring -- will likely slot into a top-four spot in the Kansas City lineup in 2026.

