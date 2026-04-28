Maikel Garcia News: Back in lineup Tuesday
Garcia (elbow) is starting at third and batting leadoff Tuesday versus the Athletics.
Garcia did not start the last three games Friday through Sunday due to right elbow cramps. However, he was able to come off of the bench Sunday for two plate appearances and was able come around for a run after drawing a walk.
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