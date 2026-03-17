Maikel Garcia News: Clutch hit in WBC win

Garcia went 2-for-4 with an RBI in Team Venezuela's 4-2 win Monday over Team Italy in the World Baseball Classic.

Garcia came up clutch with a two-out RBI single off Michael Lorenzen in the seventh inning, giving Venezuela its first lead of the day -- a lead it wouldn't relinquish en route to securing a berth in the World Baseball Classic championship game. The infielder has produced at a high level throughout the tournament, slashing .435/.458/.652 with two doubles, a homer, six RBI and three stolen bases across six games. Coming off a breakout 2025 in which he posted an .800 OPS with 39 doubles, 16 homers, 74 RBI, 81 runs scored and 23 stolen bases across 160 appearances, Garcia carries plenty of momentum into the 2026 campaign with the Royals.