Maikel Garcia News: Collects two hits in return from IL
Garcia went 2-for-5 with an RBI, a run scored and was caught stealing in Monday's 9-5 win over the Athletics.
In his first at-bat since June 22 after dealing with a muscle strain in his left hand, Garcia lined an RBI single in the first inning. The third baseman added another single in the second frame, marking his 20th multi-hit effort of the season. Garcia has had a disappointing 2026 due to both injuries and modest production, slashing .264/.321/.374 with three homers, 31 RBI, 33 runs and five stolen bases across 70 contests.
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