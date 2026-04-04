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Maikel Garcia News: Doubles in three-hit effort

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 10:14pm

Garcia went 3-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Saturday's Game 2 win over Milwaukee.

It was Garcia's second multi-hit game of the young campaign, and he picked up only his second extra-base knock. He wasn't quite as productive in the matinee, going 0-for-4 with a walk and two strikeouts. The infielder has logged at least one hit in six of his first eight contests, also posting one stolen base thus far. Garcia has been Kansas City's everyday leadoff man to begin the year, which should give him plenty of chances to score runs and swipe bags in the future.

Maikel Garcia
Kansas City Royals
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