Maikel Garcia News: Nabs stolen base Tuesday

Garcia went 2-for-4 with a double and a double and a stolen base in Tuesday's win over the Rockies.

Garcia posted his second straight game with multiple hits and has now reached base multiple times in five of his last six games. Over that span, he's recorded a .520 on-base percentage. For the season, Garcia is hitting .289/.360/.434 with two homers,10 RBI, eight runs, three steals and a 9L13 BB:K in 86 plate appearances.