Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Maikel Garcia headshot

Maikel Garcia News: Not in Thursday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 27, 2025 at 8:31am

Garcia is absent from the lineup for Thursday's opener against the Guardians.

The Royals have Vinnie Pasquantino at designated hitter as he protects a hamstring injury, and the domino effect has Michael Massey at second base, Jonathan India at third base and Garcia on the bench. Garcia should be in the lineup most days once Pasquantino is healthy, but he is the odd man out Opening Day.

Maikel Garcia
Kansas City Royals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now