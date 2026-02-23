Maikel Garcia News: Pair of hits from leadoff spot

Garcia went 2-for-2 in Monday's Cactus League loss to the Cubs.

Garcia showed some pop Monday, collecting a pair of singles that both left the bat at over 100 mph in his two plate appearances before being lifted. Notably, the third baseman was slotted into the leadoff spot as manager Matt Quatraro evaluates options atop the lineup for the regular season. The 25-year-old broke out with an .800 OPS across 160 games last year while hitting most often in the cleanup spot, but a one-two combination of Garcia and Bobby Witt would give the Royals a dynamic duo to open the lineup.