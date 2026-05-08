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Maikel Garcia News: Pair of hits in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 8, 2026

Garcia went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in Thursday's loss to the Guardians.

Garcia recorded his second two-hit performance in as many days, ripping a leadoff double in the top of the first inning before later driving in a run with a single in the fifth frame. The third baseman's numbers have been trending upward of late, as he's slashing .303/.351/.515 with a homer, four doubles, four RBI, four runs and two stolen bases over the past eight games.

Maikel Garcia
Kansas City Royals
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