Maikel Garcia News: Pair of hits in loss

Garcia went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI in Thursday's loss to the Guardians.

Garcia recorded his second two-hit performance in as many days, ripping a leadoff double in the top of the first inning before later driving in a run with a single in the fifth frame. The third baseman's numbers have been trending upward of late, as he's slashing .303/.351/.515 with a homer, four doubles, four RBI, four runs and two stolen bases over the past eight games.