Maikel Garcia News: Powers offense in loss
Garcia went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer and an additional RBI in Sunday's 8-5 loss to the Brewers.
After going 0-for-4 in Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheder versus Milwaukee, Garcia got on track with three hits in the nightcap before delivering another multi-hit game Sunday. He launched his first home run of the season during the third inning to put Kansas City on the board. In addition to Sunday's long ball, Garcia has been productive as the Royals' leadoff man so far this season with two doubles, a .333/.425/.485 slash line and 6:5 BB:K in 40 plate appearances.
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