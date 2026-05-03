Maikel Garcia News: Records steal in win
Garcia went 1-for-5 with a stolen base in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Mariners.
Garcia has hit safely in five of his last six games, going 8-for-27 (.296) with five extra-base hits in that span. The infielder is batting .270 with a .762 OPS, three home runs, 13 RBI, 18 runs scored, four stolen bases, nine doubles and a triple over 32 contests. Garcia has stolen at least 23 bases over each of the last three years, so the potential is there for him to run more frequently as the season progresses.
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