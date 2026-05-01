Maikel Garcia News: Records three XBH Thursday

Garcia went 3-for-5 with a solo home run, two doubles and an additional run scored in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Athletics.

Garcia put together one of his best performances of the season, collecting three extra-base hits. The third baseman doubled in the first inning and came around to score, then launched a solo homer off Jeffrey Springs in the second to briefly give Kansas City the lead before adding another double in the fourth. The homer was his first since April 11 and helped snap a recent slump in which he was hitting just .180 with two RBI over his previous 13 games. Garcia is now slashing .274/.341/.442 with three homers, eight doubles, 11 RBI and 17 runs scored across 126 plate appearances.