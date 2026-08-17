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Maikel Garcia News: Returns after lengthy IL stint

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 17, 2026 at 3:27pm

The Royals reinstated Garcia (hand) from the 10-day injured list Monday. He'll start at third base and bat cleanup in the team's series opener versus the Athletics.

Kansas City will get two major lineup pieces back ahead of its four-game series versus the Athletics, as first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino (wrist) was also activated from the IL. Garcia had been on the shelf since June 22 due to a muscle strain his left hand, with his return getting pushed back further after he experienced renewed discomfort following his first rehab game July 28. He then underwent a cortisone shot that appears to have yielded the desired effect, as Garcia resumed his rehab assignment at Double-A Northwest Arkansas last week and went 4-for-10 with a double, three walks and a stolen base over three games. Garcia is expected to step back in as the Royals' primary option at the hot corner, resulting in Nick Loftin shifting into more of a utility role.

Maikel Garcia
Kansas City Royals
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