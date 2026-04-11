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Maikel Garcia News: Smacks leadoff homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Garcia went 2-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and an additional run scored during the Royals' 2-0 win over the White Sox on Saturday.

Garcia gave the Royals an immediate 1-0 lead after taking the first pitch he saw from Erick Fedde deep to left-center field for a leadoff homer, and the former came across to score again in the eighth on a sacrifice fly from Vinnie Pasquantino. Garcia has collected at least one hit in 12 of his first 15 games of the regular season and is slashing .328/.394/.517 with one steal, five doubles, two home runs and eight RBI in 66 plate appearances.

Maikel Garcia
Kansas City Royals
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