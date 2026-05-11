Maikel Garcia News: Trio of hits in loss
Garcia went 3-for-3 with a double, an RBI, a run scored and a walk in Sunday's 6-3 loss against the Tigers.
Garcia reached base in all four plate appearances Sunday, tallying his fourth three-hit performance of the campaign. Following a breakout 2025 season in which he posted an .800 OPS, the third baseman has continued to produce in 2026. Through 39 games, the 26-year-old is slashing .285/.353/.437 with 12 doubles, a triple, three homers, 16 RBI, 21 runs and four stolen bases while operating exclusively out of the leadoff spot.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maikel Garcia See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target2 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target9 days ago
-
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Forearm Strains Sideline Multiple Players14 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target16 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Maikel Garcia See More