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Maikel Garcia News: Trio of hits in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Garcia went 3-for-3 with a double, an RBI, a run scored and a walk in Sunday's 6-3 loss against the Tigers.

Garcia reached base in all four plate appearances Sunday, tallying his fourth three-hit performance of the campaign. Following a breakout 2025 season in which he posted an .800 OPS, the third baseman has continued to produce in 2026. Through 39 games, the 26-year-old is slashing .285/.353/.437 with 12 doubles, a triple, three homers, 16 RBI, 21 runs and four stolen bases while operating exclusively out of the leadoff spot.

Maikel Garcia
Kansas City Royals
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