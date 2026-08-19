Maikel Garcia News: Triple and RBI in win
Garcia went 2-for-5 with an RBI, run, and a triple in Wednesday's 9-7 win against the Athletics.
Garcia got both of his hits in the eighth inning where he was the first run after his triple, and then got the final RBI to make the score 9-5. After dealing with a hand injury since June 22, Garcia has bounced back this series going 5-for-14 with two RBI. The 26-year-old is batting .266 on the season with three home runs, 32 RBI, 34 runs scored, and five stolen bases in just 72 games played.
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