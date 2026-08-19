Maikel Garcia News: Triple, RBI in win
Garcia went 2-for-5 with an RBI, a run, and a triple in Wednesday's 9-7 win against the Athletics.
Garcia collected both of his hits in a seven-run eighth inning, during which he scored Kansas City's first run and drove in its last. After landing on the injured list with a hand injury in late June, Garcia has hit the ground running after being reinstated Monday, going 5-for-14 with two RBI. The 26-year-old is batting .266 on the season with three home runs, 32 RBI, 34 runs scored, and five stolen bases in just 72 games.
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