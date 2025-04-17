Malcolm Moore Injury: Suffers broken finger

Moore was placed on the injured list at High-A Hub City on Thursday with a broken finger on his right hand, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

Moore suffered the injury on a foul tip Wednesday and will now likely be held out of action for an extended period of time. The Rangers' 2024 first-round selection was off to a strong start in High-A ball this season, slashing .267/.463/.467 with a homer, three RBI and six runs scored through nine games.