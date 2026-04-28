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Manny Machado Injury: Exits as precaution

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 28, 2026 at 11:59am

Manager Craig Stammen said after Monday's game against the Cubs that Machado is "fine" and was removed from the contest as a precautionary move, Marty Caswell of Foul Territyory reports.

The veteran third baseman came out of the batter's box awkwardly and wasn't moving well down the line in the sixth inning Monday, so the Padres elected to lift him from the contest after he went 3-for-4 with two doubles and three runs scored. Stammen didn't mention a specific injury but indicated Machado's lower half wasn't feeling great after a couple of slides into second base. He should be considered day-to-day heading into Tuesday's matchup with the Cubs.

Manny Machado
San Diego Padres
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