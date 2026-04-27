Manny Machado Injury: Exits with injury
Machado left Monday's game against the Cubs with an unspecified injury, 97.3 The Fan reports.
Machado left the matchup after grounding out to end the bottom of the sixth inning. He made it about halfway up the line before turning around and walking slowly off the field. The nature of Machado's injury is unclear at this time, so he can be considered day-to-day until the club has another update to share.
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