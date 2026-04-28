Manny Machado headshot

Manny Machado Injury: Out of Tuesday's lineup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2026

Machado (leg) isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs.

Machado made an early exit from Monday's game due to a leg injury, and although manager Craig Stammen said after the game that the 33-year-old third baseman is fine, the Padres will keep him on the bench Tuesday as a precaution. Jake Cronenworth will make his first career start at the hot corner as a result, moving Fernando Tatis to second base and giving Bryce Johnson a start in right field.

Manny Machado
San Diego Padres
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