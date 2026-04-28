Manny Machado Injury: Out of Tuesday's lineup
Machado (leg) isn't in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs.
Machado made an early exit from Monday's game due to a leg injury, and although manager Craig Stammen said after the game that the 33-year-old third baseman is fine, the Padres will keep him on the bench Tuesday as a precaution. Jake Cronenworth will make his first career start at the hot corner as a result, moving Fernando Tatis to second base and giving Bryce Johnson a start in right field.
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