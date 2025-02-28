Manny Machado Injury: Scratched from Friday's lineup
Machado has been scratched from Friday's spring training game against the Mariners due to back tightness, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
The injury isn't considered serious, and Acee relays that Machado's removal from Friday's lineup is purely precautionary. It's possible that the 32-year-old Machado will be held out of the Padres' next couple of games to truly manage the injury. Eguy Rosario will take Machado's place at third base and bat eighth.
