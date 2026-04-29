Manny Machado News: Back in lineup at designated hitter
Machado (leg) will start at designated hitter and bat third in Wednesday's game against the Cubs.
Machado didn't play Tuesday after exiting Monday's contest when he tweaked his leg. He's feeling well enough to DH in Wednesday's series finale and could return to third base this weekend. Miguel Andujar will play the hot corner Wednesday for the Padres.
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