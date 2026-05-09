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Manny Machado News: Belts 200th homer as Padre

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Machado went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Saturday in a 4-2 victory versus St. Louis.

Machado gave San Diego closer Mason Miller an insurance run with a solo blast in the bottom of the eighth inning. The homer also marked a personal milestone for the veteran third baseman, as it was his 200th regular-season home run since he joined San Diego. Machado entered Saturday having gone 0-for-19 at the plate over his previous five contests, and he's still slashing an uncharacteristic .197/.303/.364 on the season, so he'll look to use his late long ball as a catalyst toward better success at the plate.

Manny Machado
San Diego Padres
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