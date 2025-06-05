Manny Machado News: Belts eighth homer

Machado went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in a loss to San Francisco on Thursday.

Machado provided the Padres' only runs of the contest when he took Robbie Ray deep for a two-run blast in the second inning. It was the star third baseman's second home run through five games in June, and he's batting .421 (8-for-19) with six RBI during that span. Machado is currently hitting .317 on the campaign, putting him on pace for the highest batting average of his career.