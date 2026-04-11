Manny Machado News: Belts long ball Saturday

Machado went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run against the Rockies in a 9-5 victory Saturday.

Machado's third-inning, two-run blast pulled the Padres to within a run after Colorado built a big early lead. The star third baseman has struggled to get his bat going, hitting just .193 through 14 games, so he'll look to Saturday's homer to spark a hot streak. Machado does have a 13:12 BB:K this season, and he's managed to get on base at a .367 clip despite the low batting average.