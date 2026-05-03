Manny Machado News: Blasts fifth homer
Machado went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 4-3 win over the White Sox.
Machado gave the Padres a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning with his blast. The third baseman had gone three games without a multi-hit effort after leaving Monday's game versus the Cubs due to a leg issue. He played all three games against the White Sox at third base, so he appears to be fine at this point. For the season, the 33-year-old is up to five homers, 18 RBI, 19 runs scored, one stolen base and four doubles over 31 contests, and he's hitting .229 with a .742 OPS.
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