Manny Machado headshot

Manny Machado News: Blasts fifth homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Machado went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 4-3 win over the White Sox.

Machado gave the Padres a 2-1 lead in the fourth inning with his blast. The third baseman had gone three games without a multi-hit effort after leaving Monday's game versus the Cubs due to a leg issue. He played all three games against the White Sox at third base, so he appears to be fine at this point. For the season, the 33-year-old is up to five homers, 18 RBI, 19 runs scored, one stolen base and four doubles over 31 contests, and he's hitting .229 with a .742 OPS.

Manny Machado
San Diego Padres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Manny Machado See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Manny Machado See More
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 1
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 1
Author Image
Chris Bennett
2 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 23
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 23
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
10 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 22
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 22
Author Image
Chris Morgan
11 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 22
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 22
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
11 days ago