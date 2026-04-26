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Manny Machado News: Blasts two homers in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Machado went 2-for-5 with two homers and five RBI in Sunday's 12-7 loss to the Diamondbacks.

Machado took advantage of the hitter-friendly backdrop at Estadio Alfredo Harp Helu, launching a two-run homer in the third inning before adding a three-run shot in the fifth frame, both off Ryne Nelson. Although the Padres ultimately lost, it was a much-needed offensive outburst for the third baseman, who entered Sunday's contest with a .615 OPS. The 33-year-old is now slashing .209/.327/.363 with four homers, 16 RBI and 15 runs through 26 games in 2026.

Manny Machado
San Diego Padres
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