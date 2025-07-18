Manny Machado News: Delivers late grand slam in win
Machado went 1-for-5 with a grand slam in Friday's 7-2 win over the Nationals.
Machado launched the dagger Friday, crushing a grand slam off Kyle Finnegan in the top of the ninth as part of a five-run inning for the Padres. It was the 33-year-old's 18th long ball of the year and fourth in the last eight games, a stretch in which the veteran slugger is batting 10-for-32 (.313) with eight RBI and a 1.110 OPS. Machado has been excellent at the plate this season and continues to come through in big moments for San Diego.
