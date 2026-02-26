Manny Machado News: Enjoys big game in Cactus League
Machado went 2-for-3 with a pair of home runs, a walk and six RBI in Thursday's Cactus League loss to Cincinnati.
Machado went 0-for-5 over his first three spring contests but exploded with a two-run home run and a grand slam Thursday. The veteran third baseman is approaching his eighth season with San Diego and has hit between 27 and 32 homers in each of the past five regular seasons. Machado remains one of fantasy's top third basemen and has typically been one of the first five players selected at the position in drafts this year.
