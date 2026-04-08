Manny Machado News: First day off of season
Machado is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game in Pittsburgh.
Machado will receive his first day off of the season after slashing .206/.400/.353 with one home run and an 11:11 BB:K over his first 45 plate appearances. The Padres will roll with Miguel Andujar at third base in Wednesday's rubber match.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Manny Machado See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target4 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Opening Weekend Thoughts8 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 309 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target11 days ago
-
General MLB Article
2026 Draft Recap: FSGA Fantasy Baseball Experts League15 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Manny Machado See More