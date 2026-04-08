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Manny Machado News: First day off this season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Machado is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game in Pittsburgh.

It's the first day off this season for Machado, who is slashing .206/.400/.353 with one home run and an 11:11 BB:K over his first 45 plate appearances. The Padres will roll with Miguel Andujar at third base in Wednesday's rubber match.

Manny Machado
San Diego Padres
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