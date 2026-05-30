Manny Machado News: Goes deep in loss
Machado went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and two RBI in Saturday's 9-4 loss to the Nationals.
Machado launched a solo blast in the fourth inning before adding an RBI double in the eighth, notching his first multi-hit effort since May 3. The third baseman has gone deep four times over his past 10 games, though he's hit just 6-for-36 during that stretch. For the year, he's slashing a disappointing .178/.272/.360 with 10 homers, 30 RBI, 28 runs scored and one stolen base across 229 plate appearances.
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