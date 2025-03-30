Manny Machado News: Good to go Sunday

Machado (calf) is starting at third base and batting third Sunday against Atlanta, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The 32-year-old departed Saturday's contest due to right calf tightness, but his presence in the lineup Sunday indicates it's not a serious concern. Machado went 2-for-3 with a double and two walks in the season opener, though he's gone 0-for-6 with a strikeout in the past two games.