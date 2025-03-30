Fantasy Baseball
Manny Machado headshot

Manny Machado News: Good to go Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Machado (calf) is starting at third base and batting third Sunday against Atlanta, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

The 32-year-old departed Saturday's contest due to right calf tightness, but his presence in the lineup Sunday indicates it's not a serious concern. Machado went 2-for-3 with a double and two walks in the season opener, though he's gone 0-for-6 with a strikeout in the past two games.

Manny Machado
San Diego Padres
