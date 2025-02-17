Fantasy Baseball
Manny Machado headshot

Manny Machado News: Had fully healthy offseason

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2025

Machado is 100 percent at the beginning of spring training following his first normal offseason in a couple years, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Machado dealt with lingering tennis elbow during the 2023 campaign as well as that offseason and then last winter was recovering from surgery to repair the elbow. This was the first time he was able to have a normal offseason routine since prior to the 2022 season and that year he slashed .298/.366/.531 while finishing runner-up in the National League MVP voting. Machado was still quite productive each of the last two years, but his numbers could be due for an uptick in 2025.

Manny Machado
San Diego Padres
More Stats & News
