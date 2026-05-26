Manny Machado News: Hits long ball in loss

Machado went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Phillies.

Machado is still struggling with consistent contact. He has just three hits over his last seven games, but all three have gone over the fence. The third baseman's extended slump -- 21 games without a multi-hit effort -- has him at a .173 batting average and .616 OPS this season. He's added nine homers, 27 RBI, 27 runs scored and a stolen base over 52 contests.