Manny Machado headshot

Manny Machado News: Hits long ball in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

Machado went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Phillies.

Machado is still struggling with consistent contact. He has just three hits over his last seven games, but all three have gone over the fence. The third baseman's extended slump -- 21 games without a multi-hit effort -- has him at a .173 batting average and .616 OPS this season. He's added nine homers, 27 RBI, 27 runs scored and a stolen base over 52 contests.

Manny Machado
San Diego Padres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Manny Machado See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Manny Machado See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
3 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Friday (May 22, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
4 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
5 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
10 days ago
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Friday, May 15
MLB
MLB Best Bets Today: MLB Betting Picks for Friday, May 15
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
11 days ago