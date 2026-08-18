Manny Machado News: Homers in win
Machado went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Mets.
Machado was a thorn in the Mets' side all game, highlighted by a solo homer in the top of the ninth inning. It snapped a 20-game power drought for the 34-year-old, who owns a lowly .626 OPS through 17 August contests. For the year, he's slashing .217/.302/.416 with 24 home runs, 71 RBI, 63 runs scored and two steals across 528 plate appearances.
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