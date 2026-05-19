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Manny Machado News: Lifts homer in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Machado went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Dodgers.

Machado provided a quick response to Freddie Freeman's two-run blast in the top of the first inning, answering in the home half of the frame. It's been 15 games without a multi-hit effort for Machado, who has gone 5-for-56 (.089) with two homers and four RBI in that span. The third baseman is batting just .182 with a .616 OPS, seven homers, 22 RBI, 25 runs scored, five doubles and a stolen base over 46 contests. Machado has never hit under .250 or posted an OPS lower than .739 in a season, so he should be able to turn things around eventually.

Manny Machado
San Diego Padres
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