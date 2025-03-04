Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Manny Machado headshot

Manny Machado News: Making return Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2025

Machado (back) will start at third base and bat cleanup in Tuesday's Cactus League game against the Giants.

As anticipated, Machado will make his return to the lineup for the first time since last Tuesday, after a bout with back tightness prompted the Padres to hold him out. The fact that the Padres are deploying Machado in the field Tuesday rather than at designated hitter suggests that the team doesn't have much concern about the back issue being something that will require extra management throughout the spring.

Manny Machado
San Diego Padres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now