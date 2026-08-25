Manny Machado News: Nursing bruised finger
Padres manager Craig Stammen said after Monday's loss to the Pirates that Machado is dealing with a bruise on the inside of his index finger, Annie Heilbrunn of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.
Machado was in noticeable discomfort during the contest, with Stammen noting that the finger bothers Machado when he hits the ball off the end of the bat. The third baseman remained in Monday's game and plans to wear a sleeve to protect the finger moving forward. Machado went 0-for-3 with two walks Monday.
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