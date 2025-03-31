Manny Machado News: Running often in early going

Machado went 3-for-5 with a stolen base in Monday's 7-2 win against Cleveland.

Machado was removed early from Saturday's game against Atlanta due to calf tightness, but the issue doesn't seem to be bothering him, as he swiped second base in the fifth inning Monday. The veteran third baseman has been active on the basepaths in the early part of the season, as he now has three thefts in five contests. Machado notched a modest 11 stolen bases during the regular season last year, and that was the first time in three campaigns that he had reached the double-digit mark.