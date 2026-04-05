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Manny Machado News: Smacks first homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 5, 2026 at 5:35pm

Machado went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer and an additional run scored in Sunday's 8-6 win over the Red Sox.

Machado gave San Diego its first lead of the day in the fifth inning with his two-out blast off Greg Weissert that put the Padres ahead 6-4. It's the first homer and RBI of the season for Machado, who'd gone just 2-for-17 in six games prior to Sunday. The third baseman is now slashing .222/.417/.407 through nine games this year.

Manny Machado
San Diego Padres
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