Manny Machado News: Smacks first homer
Machado went 2-for-4 with a three-run homer and an additional run scored in Sunday's 8-6 win over the Red Sox.
Machado gave San Diego its first lead of the day in the fifth inning with his two-out blast off Greg Weissert that put the Padres ahead 6-4. It's the first homer and RBI of the season for Machado, who'd gone just 2-for-17 in six games prior to Sunday. The third baseman is now slashing .222/.417/.407 through nine games this year.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Manny Machado See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target2 days ago
-
Collette Calls
Collette Calls: Opening Weekend Thoughts6 days ago
-
FanDuel MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 307 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target9 days ago
-
General MLB Article
2026 Draft Recap: FSGA Fantasy Baseball Experts League13 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Manny Machado See More