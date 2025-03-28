Manny Machado News: Swipes two bags in opener

Machado went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI, three runs scored and a pair of stolen bases in Thursday's 7-4 win over Atlanta.

Machado served as a catalyst in San Diego's Opening Day victory, showing off some unexpected base-stealing ability while scoring three of the Padres' seven runs. While the stolen bases are nice, they're not likely to be a major facet of Machado's game in his age-32 season. He swiped 11 bags in 2024 while posting a .275/.325/.472 slash line with 29 homer runs and 105 RBI.