Manny Machado News: Tallies two RBI in win
Machado went 1-for-1 with two RBI and two walks in Sunday's 7-2 win over Colorado.
Machado opened the scoring with a sacrifice fly in the first inning before later delivering an opposite-field single in the fifth frame for his second RBI of the day. After a slow start to the season, the star third baseman has been a run-producing force of late, recording two RBI in each of his past two games and driving in nine runs over his past seven contests.
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