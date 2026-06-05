Manny Machado headshot

Manny Machado News: Up to 11 homers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 5, 2026

Machado went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Thursday in a loss to Philadelphia.

Machado struck out twice in the contest, but he also provided half of the Padres' runs with a two-run blast in the seventh inning. The star third baseman began the campaign very slowly in terms of long balls, batting .198 with just two home runs over his first 25 games. However, Machado has picked up the pace in the power department since then, going deep nine times across his subsequent 34 contests. He's otherwise still looking for his swing, though; during that 34-game span, Machado is batting just .157, and his .174 overall batting average on the season is the second-worst mark among qualified MLB hitters.

Manny Machado
San Diego Padres
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Manny Machado See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Manny Machado See More
Home Run Props Today: Best MLB Home Run Picks for Wednesday (June 3, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best MLB Home Run Picks for Wednesday (June 3, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
2 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Best MLB Home Run Picks for Tuesday (June 2, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best MLB Home Run Picks for Tuesday (June 2, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
3 days ago
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (June 1, 2026)
MLB
Home Run Props Today: Best Home Run Picks for Monday (June 1, 2026)
Author Image
Brandon Justice
4 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
6 days ago
Collette Calls: Let's Rewind
MLB
Collette Calls: Let's Rewind
Author Image
Jason Collette
10 days ago