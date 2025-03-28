Manuel Margot News: Collects two hits on Opening Day

Margot went went 2-for-3 with an RBI in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Dodgers.

Less than a week after signing with Detroit, Margot started in right field and batted fifth on Opening Day. Los Angeles did run out southpaw Blake Snell, which led to Kerry Carpenter riding the pine. Against righties, the Tigers figure to deploy Carpenter and likely sit Margot, depending on who fills the DH spot. The team is also waiting on Matt Vierling (shoulder), Parker Meadows (arm) and Wenceel Perez (back) to return to the outfield. For now, the veteran Margot has some increased short-term fantasy value, though he's only been a middling offensive player in recent seasons.