Manuel Margot News: Finds new home in Detroit
The Tigers have signed Margot to a contract, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.
Per Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic, the contract is a major-league deal. Margot was released by Milwaukee on Saturday but will now have the chance to work in a reserve role in the American League. The move gives Detroit a reinforcement in the outfield with Parker Meadows (arm) and Matt Vierling (shoulder) both set to begin the season on the injured list.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now