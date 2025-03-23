Manuel Margot News: Finds new home in Detroit

The Tigers have signed Margot to a contract, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

Per Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic, the contract is a major-league deal. Margot was released by Milwaukee on Saturday but will now have the chance to work in a reserve role in the American League. The move gives Detroit a reinforcement in the outfield with Parker Meadows (arm) and Matt Vierling (shoulder) both set to begin the season on the injured list.